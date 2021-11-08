New Cornhill festive lettering gives you chance to be ‘I’ in Lincoln
A great photo opportunity in the city centre
Festive lettering spelling out ‘L ncoln’ has emerged on the Cornhill, giving a photo opportunity for those who want to embody the I in Lincoln.
The giant light-up letters are in place outside Thor’s Tipi Bar by Speakers Corner, which opened for the Christmas season on Friday, and were installed over the weekend.
The letters spell out Lincoln without the I, allowing for people passing by to have a photo opportunity and stand in place of the missing letter and become the I in Lincoln.
They are a similar design to the large festive “Joy” lettering on the Cornhill Quarter, and are expected to be in place throughout the Christmas period.
So if you want that Instagammable shot while walking through Lincoln city centre, this is your ideal opportunity.