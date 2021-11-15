Rag ‘n’ Bone Man coming to Lincolnshire Showground next summer

Lincolnshire Showground will welcome platinum-selling singer Rag ‘n’ Bone Man as part of his UK tour next summer.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter from East Sussex will be performing at Lincolnshire Showground on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man has made a huge name for himself over the past half-decade, winning three BRIT Awards and releasing multiple internationally-acclaimed hits.

He burst onto the music scene in mid-2016 with huge single Human, which was then followed by his number one debut album of the same name, which became the fastest-selling debut album from a male solo artist during the 2010s.

He returned in 2019 to feature on Calvin Harris’s global smash hit Giant, before releasing his sophomore album Life By Misadventure in May 2021, which became his second project to hit the top of the charts.

After delaying his tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, whose real name is Rory Graham, will be hitting the road in 2022 for a series of shows, including one at Lincolnshire Showground.

Tickets cost £39.50 and will go on pre-sale from 9am on November 23, then on general sale from 9am on November 25. They can be bought by clicking this link after the aforementioned dates.

Talking about the 2022 Lincoln event, Rag ’n’ Bone Man said: “We all missed out on a full summer of festivals last year and this year, so I’m looking forward to making up for lost time. It’s going to be huge!”