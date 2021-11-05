Scunthorpe United appoint Keith Hill as new manager

A new man at the helm for the Iron

Keith Hill has been named the new manager of League Two’s basement club Scunthorpe United, just days after former boss Neil Cox was relieved of his duties.

Keith Hill has almost 15 years of Football League experience as a manager, most recently with Tranmere Rovers where he reached the League Two play-offs last season before being sacked.

Hill has achieved two promotions from League Two with Rochdale, and the Iron will be hoping his experience in the division will help as the club looks to steer clear of danger.

He has been brought in to steady the ship at Scunthorpe, who sit rock bottom of League Two with just 11 points from their first 15 games.

It comes four days after the club parted company with Neil Cox, 50, after less than 15 months in the job which saw the Iron narrowly avoid relegation from League Two last season.

It is still believed coach Tony McMahon and goalkeeping coach Paul Musselwhite will take charge of the Iron for their FA Cup first round match against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

With this in mind, Hill’s first game in charge of Scunthorpe will be the League Two home fixture with Salford City on Saturday, November 13.