Woman sentenced after man stabbed to death
Victim’s family said they’ve been “living a nightmare”
A Scunthorpe woman who killed 35-year-old Piotr Rafal Konior has been sentenced to an indeterminate hospital order after she was convicted of manslaughter under diminished responsibility.
Mr Konior was found with serious injuries after he was stabbed multiple times at an address on Crosby Avenue in Scunthorpe on June 24, 2020.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services Mr Konior, who was a lodger in the home of Malgorzata Pytlak, was pronounced dead a short while later.
Pytlak, 47, of Crosby Avenue in Scunthorpe was sentenced at Hull Crown Court having entered a guilty plea to manslaughter at an earlier date. Pytlak was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and after the incident she ran virtually naked into the street and into a local convenience store, according to Grimsby Live.
Speaking of her devastating loss, the mother of Piotr’s children said: “As for me and the children and the family, for two years we have been living a nightmare.
“Never would we have expected this woman who promised us that everything would be alright would deprive us of the most important person in the family.
“Piotr considered Pytlaks to be his family, we wouldn’t wish a situation like this on anybody else. She deserves to be in prison for as long as possible, so she doesn’t hurt anybody else.”
Detective Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake, who led the investigation, said: “Wednesday’s sentence means that Malgorzata Pytlak can no longer pose a danger to the public and she is guaranteed to receive the care and support she needs.
“I know that the sentencing does not take away the pain Piotr Rafal Konior’s loving family and friends have suffered after being left devastated by his death.
“I do hope it can provide them with some comfort in knowing she is being punished for her actions.
“Our thoughts remain with Piotr Rafal Konior’s family and loved ones following their devastating loss.”