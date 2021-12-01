Cold but dry weather forecast for Lincoln Christmas Market

If you are heading to Lincoln Christmas Market this weekend, you probably won’t need an umbrella, but a warm coat (and face mask!) is strongly advised.

Lincoln’s famous Christmas Market is returning from Thursday, December 2, running until Sunday, December 5, with thousands of visitors expected to come to the city for a weekend of festive fun.

It was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is expected to be back with a bang this year across the four-day event.

Weather wise, it is expected to remain dry for the duration of the Christmas market, with chance of rain never going above 10% according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will peak at around 8℃ on the Friday, and it will naturally drop close to freezing overnight each day of the market.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the weekend, with the occasional sunny spell at times, but the important thing is you likely won’t get rained on if you are planning on attending the market.

