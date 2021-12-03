Fundraiser for young Imps fan who died after six-year cancer battle
Imps fans are remembering Jack Notty
A Lincoln City fan page on social media has rallied together to raise funds for the family of a 19-year-old supporter who died after a painstaking battle with cancer.
Jack Nottingham, otherwise known in the Lincoln City fan community as Jack Notty, sadly died on Monday, six years after he was first diagnosed with cancer.
Jack was just 13 when he was diagnosed with medullary thyroid cancer in November 2015, which eventually spread to a secondary cancer in both his lungs, and affected the bones in his legs and shoulder.
But his condition did not break his spirit, and Jack continued to cheer on Lincoln City right up until his final moments, even leading the team out at Wembley for the 2018 Checkatrade Trophy final.
Lincoln City Football Club and former manager Danny Cowley led the tributes when news of Jack’s passing broke earlier this week, with Cowley calling him an “inspiration”.
Everyone at Lincoln City Football Club is sad to learn of the sudden passing of Imps fan Jack Nottingham.
The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Jack’s family and friends at this difficult time.
Rest in peace, Jack ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F6oqAZs6fk
— Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) November 29, 2021
Now, the admins of Lincoln City Banter, a fan page on Facebook, have launched a fundraiser to help Jack Notty’s family during this difficult moment.
Set up on Thursday evening, it already has £120 towards its £500 target. You can visit the fundraiser and donate to it here.
There will also be a minute-long applause at the LNER Stadium this Saturday during the Imps’ FA Cup second round match with Hartlepool United, taking place in the 19th minute to mark the age at which Jack tragically passed away.