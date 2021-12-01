Tribute planned at Lincoln City home match for young fan who died

There will be a minute-long ovation at the LNER Stadium this weekend in tribute of 19-year-old fan Jack Nottingham, who tragically died six years after his first cancer diagnosis.

Jack Nottingham, 19, passed away on Monday, November 29 after a six-year battle with medullary thyroid cancer, which spread across his body and became inoperable.

Tributes flooded in for the lifelong Imp, who led his team out at Wembley for the 2018 Checkatrade Trophy final, with the football club itself and former manager Danny Cowley sharing messages of support after his death.

I am so, so sorry to hear this news. Jack was such an inspiration. He had so much go against him in his short life, yet he made the most of every single day. Always with a smile. Rest easy my friend 💔 https://t.co/lmtiKYccvB — Danny Cowley (@dancowley1) November 29, 2021

Now, the Lincoln City supporters have been planning a tribute for Jack Notty at their next home match, Saturday’s second round FA Cup tie with Hartlepool United.

There will be applause for Jack on the 19th minute of the game, marking the age of his sudden and tragic passing, to honour one of the club’s most dedicated supporters.

The game will take place on Saturday, December 4, kicking off at 3pm, as the Imps look to get the win required to progress to round three of the FA Cup.