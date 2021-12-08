Lincoln Grand Prix to return in 2022 as opening race of season

It closed the season out this year, but will open proceedings in 2022

British Cycling has announced its calendar of events for the 2022 National Road Series, including the popular Lincoln Grand Prix.

The Lincoln Grand Prix will be opening the season on Sunday, May 8 for both the women’s and men’s National Road Race categories, after being the last leg of the 2021 season this October.

It is a welcome relief to see the Lincoln Grand Prix taking place once again, after the event was sent into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the 2020 race to be cancelled.

In the 2021 Lincoln race, Ben Swift retained his national title in the mens event and Pfeiffer Georgi won the elite women’s race. See the weekend in pictures here.

The 2022 season will be contested over eight rounds for the women and seven for the men, including a first national series event for women at the Isle of Man.

Equal prize money will be on offer in both the men’s and women’s series, as has been the case since 2017. More details on the 2022 championships will be published in due course.

British Cycling Head of Sport and Major Events, Jonathan Day, said: “I’m really pleased to publish the 2022 road and circuit calendars today, and want to express our deepest thanks to the event organisers for their ongoing support through what has been a really challenging period for the sport.

“It’s brilliant news that we’re able to welcome back a number of races which haven’t been able to take place in the past two seasons, including some mainstays of the calendar, and we’re determined to give our teams and riders the best possible platform to develop and grow from.”