Lincolnshire’s Holly Humberstone supporting Olivia Rodrigo on huge US tour next year

Yet another huge step in the young singer’s career

Pop megastar Olivia Rodrigo has recruited Lincolnshire artist Holly Humberstone for her North American tour next year.

2021 was truly the year of Olivia Rodrigo, as the Disney Channel artist turned pop sensation broke countless streaming and chart records with her debut album Sour.

The 18-year-old’s smash hit Good 4 U reached the top of the charts in countless countries, and her huge year of fame resulted in seven Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

She will now hit the road for a worldwide tour in 2022, starting in April, and she has enlisted the help of Grantham artist Holly Humberstone as a support act for her North American dates.

Holly herself has had a stellar 2021, releasing her second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin in November to critical acclaim, being nominated for the prestigious Rising Star award at the BRIT Awards, and finishing runner up in the BBC Sound of 2021 list.

Humberstone, 21, posted on her social media channels on Monday to confirm the news, saying she was “so gassed” to be going on tour with Rodrigo.

She said: “Think I’ll burst with excitement these shows are gonna be the best ever!”

Holly is no stranger to performing Stateside, having made a name for herself on James Corden’s Late Late Show earlier this year and playing multiple headline shows in America also.

The month-long run of the tour will see Holly play most of the North American shows as the opening act for Olivia Rodrigo, starting in New York on April 26, and finishing in Los Angeles on May 25.