30 seconds ago

Luxury fashion brand Fairfax & Favor opens second UK store in Stamford

Lincolnshire on the fashion map
Fairfax & Favor has opened just its second store in the UK, and it's here in Lincolnshire! | Photo: Fairfax & Favor

A luxury fashion company famed for its high-end footwear has opened just its second official store in the country, launching in Stamford, Lincolnshire.

Fairfax & Favor, which only launched in 2012 but has gone on to become a multi-award winning brand, opened its second store in the UK on Stamford High Street on Monday, December 13.

This follows on from their Holt Store in Norfolk, meaning there are just two physical stores in the country selling exclusively Fairfax & Favor products.

Luxury fashion is on display at Fairfax & Favor. | Photo: Fairfax & Favor

The Stamford shop will be open between 10am and 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 4pm on Sundays, with private appointments available online.

Private bookings are available as well as walk-ins, and even dogs are welcome! | Photo: Fairfax & Favor

The people of Stamford will be happy with this new addition to the historic market town, as Fairfax & Favor offer so much fashion they may as well be a David Bowie song from 1980!

Taken from an opening event at the Stamford store on Monday. | Photo: Fairfax & Favor

Fizz and goodie bags at the Fairfax & Favor opening. | Photo: Fairfax & Favor

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.