Plans submitted for big expansion to Boston Pilgrim Hospital A&E

Part of the existing hospital will be demolished

Plans to more than double the size of the Boston Pilgrim Hospital Accident and Emergency Department have finally been submitted to Boston Borough Council.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has asked for permission to complete the new facilities, which will see the cardio-respiratory, dental and support services building demolished and the existing emergency department retained and expanded into a brand new two-storey extension.

Documents said the plans will create a more welcoming approach to the hospital and help tackle the NHS Long Term Plan’s key improvements for emergency care, including comprehensive clinical screening, reducing the length of stay needed and increasing staff numbers.

“By expanding and reforming urgent and emergency care services, the practical goal is to ensure patients get the care they need fast, relieve pressure on A&E departments, and better offset winter demand spikes,” they said.

“The scheme addresses all these critical points and provides a key opportunity to address emergency care provision for the next 30 years.”

The department will more than double in size, according to the proposals, with more training rooms for staff, have a much bigger resuscitation zone and more cubicles to treat patients in, as well as having a separate area for emergency care of young patients.

The plans were originally announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019 when the hospital was given £21.3 million government funding.

When they were later revealed in October 2021 United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, called it a “major milestone”.

“This is not only about the care that we provide today, but also for future generations,” he said.

“This design is going to deliver everything that we need it to and will give our patients and staff the first class environment that they need and deserve.”

Once planning permission is granted, final approval will be sought from the Department of Health and Social Care.