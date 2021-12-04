Plans to merge two GP practices in Lincoln

Over 29,000 patients across the two GP practices

Plans have been submitted to merge two GP practices in the centre of Lincoln.

If approved, Newark Road Surgery and Portland Medical Practice would merge together to provide care for the 29,000 patients registered at both practices.

Newark Road has over 7,000 patients registered at the surgery, while Portland has around 22,000 registered across three sites (Portland Street, Newland Health Centre and the University of Lincoln Health service).

Patients at both Newark Road Surgery and Portland Medical Practice have until January 15, 2022 to take part in a survey about the merger plans.

Should plans go ahead, they will need to be approved by NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, who are responsible for planning, buying and monitoring local NHS services.

Dr Jane Marshall, GP Partner at Newark Road Surgery said by merging, patients could all benefit from the combined clinical skills and expertise offered across both practices.

Dr Marshall said: “By working together in this way, clinical staff will be able to develop skills in more specialist areas. For patients this means they could be seen by someone who specialises in areas such as palliative care, diabetes, sexual health, mental health, or minor surgery.

“We also plan for improvements in telephone and remote access, aiming for improved accessibility and urgent care provision.”

As part of the exercises, a series of events have been put on for patients to hear more about the plans, as well as asking any questions they may have. Booking is required to attend these free events.

The times, dates and locations for these events are:

Monday, December 13: CCG stand at University of Lincoln in the Minerva Building Atrium, Brayford Pool Campus, 9m-2pm, no booking required

Wednesday, December 15: Ruston Sports & Social Club, Newark Road, 6pm-8pm, book online here or call 07890 047409

Thursday, December 16: Bridge Central, Portland Street, 6pm-8pm, book online or call 07890 047409

Thursday, January 13: Ruston Sports & Social Club, Newark Road, 6pm-8pm, book online here or call 07890 047409