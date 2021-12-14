Trial set for woman accused of stabbing ex to death
A woman who denies the murder of her former partner at a property in Boston has today (Tuesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
Charlie Stevenson, now 21, of Portland Street, Boston, was arrested on July 14 and charged with the murder of Christophe Higgs, also 21.
Stevenson this morning (December 14) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via a video-link from custody for a hearing to decide when her trial will start.
Judge Simon Hirst told Stevenson her trial will begin at Lincoln Crown Court on January 6 next year.
The trial is expected to last seven days.
Mr Higgs, from Spalding, was found with a serious stab wound to the chest on Wednesday, July 14 after police received reports at around 12.13pm that day.
He was pronounced dead at the scene in Portland Street, Boston.
An inquest into Christopher’s death was opened on August 4 this year, where the clinical cause of death was confirmed as a stab wound to the chest, pending toxicology and histology. The inquest was adjourned for a hearing on January 12, 2022.