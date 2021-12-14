Trial set for woman accused of stabbing ex to death

Boston and Lincoln are back at the top of the infection rate tables locally according to the latest COVID data as government’s 20% estimates for Omicron averages could put number of cases in Greater Lincolnshire up to 150-plus.

It comes as MPs will later vote on a new set of measures including COVID-passes for nightclub and crowded venue entry. The BBC has estimated that around 70 Tory MPs could rebel against at least some of the new restrictions.

Infection rates across Greater Lincolnshire are mainly on the rise with the region’s average leaping from 474.6 per 100,000 population to 514.3. The latest figure is above the England national average of 510.4.

The latest COVID stats for Greater Lincolnshire for Monday are:

751 new cases of coronavirus with 597 in Lincolnshire, 96 in North East Lincolnshire and 58 in North Lincolnshire

No further deaths were recorded in the government figures

One further hospital death was recorded in the latest NHS figures at United Lincolnshire’s hospitals trust – this includes data not updated over the weekend

There have been two cases of Omicron confirmed officially in the county by the UKHSA, while in North East Lincolnshire health chiefs have reported six to nine cases in the county.

Health bosses believe the number to be much higher but cannot officially state what that figure would be for certain.

Lincolnshire County Council’s director for public health Professor Derek Ward told BBC Radio Lincolnshire yesterday that his team had detected 51 “probable” cases using “S Gene Target Failure” a method of detecting variants through some PCR tests – however other variants including Alpha and Delta can produce the same effect so it’s not necessarily accurate.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday night that the COVID variant now represents more than 20% of coronavirus cases in England – 44% in London – taking last night’s figure for Greater Lincolnshire that would come to 150 cases.

Broken down, the figure is around 119 in Lincolnshire, 19 in North East Lincolnshire and 12 in North Lincolnshire.

Only two council areas saw decreases in their infection rate over the past few days – North East Lincolnshire and North Kesteven District Council.

Both also fell down the national rankings, along with South Kesteven District Council and North Lincolnshire Council – though the latter two still saw increases in their infection rates.

Currently top of the table are Boston, with a rate of 608.4, and Lincoln with a rate of 570.7, with North East Lincolnshire in third despite its decreases.

However, none of the region’s local authorities are currently in the top 100.

The Health Secretary yesterday warned that Omicron cases will “dramatically increase” in the coming days as NHS England moves into the highest level of COVID preparedness.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Sajid Javid announced the government would open up new pop-up and mobile vaccination sites across the UK in a bid to support the government’s plan to offer booster jabs to all adults by the end of the year.

Under the government’s Plan B, from Tuesday people who are fully-vaccinated and identified as a contact of someone with COVID-19 will be asked to take an NHS rapid lateral flow test every day for seven days to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Later today, MPs will vote to approve the above restriction as well as whether require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry to crowded venues such as nightclubs and a further retrospective measure making mask-wearing mandatory in indoor settings.

Dominic Raab has today told news outlets there are currently 10 people in hospital with the variant – having earlier said 250, a figure which was clarified by officials.

The NHS has also detailed plans to accelerate the COVID-19 booster programme, including more pop-up vaccination centres and extended opening hours as part of plans to protect the nation against the new Omicron variant.

In response to the threat of the new variant, vaccination sites have been asked to operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week wherever possible and in every community, there should be slots available at least 16 hours a day – with some sites extending to 24-hour operation to make it easier for people who work shift patterns.

The NHS has also said that temporary buildings such as portacabins and tents are ready to be dispatched to extend existing sites and support with queues.