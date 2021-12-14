24 seconds ago

Trial set for woman accused of stabbing ex to death

20-year-old Christopher Higgs from Spalding has been named as the Boston murder victim.

A woman who denies the murder of her former partner at a property in Boston has today (Tuesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Charlie Stevenson, now 21, of Portland Street, Boston, was arrested on July 14 and charged with the murder of Christophe Higgs, also 21.

Stevenson this morning (December 14) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via a video-link from custody for a hearing to decide when her trial will start.

Judge Simon Hirst told Stevenson her trial will begin at Lincoln Crown Court on January 6 next year.

The trial is expected to last seven days.

Officers in boiler suits at the scene of the incident. | Photo: David Dawson

Mr Higgs, from Spalding, was found with a serious stab wound to the chest on Wednesday, July 14 after police received reports at around 12.13pm that day.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Portland Street, Boston.

Police investigating the murder at the property on Portland Street, Boston. | Photo: David Dawson

An inquest into Christopher’s death was opened on August 4 this year, where the clinical cause of death was confirmed as a stab wound to the chest, pending toxicology and histology. The inquest was adjourned for a hearing on January 12, 2022.

