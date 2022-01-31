Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in January

Two men convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Grimsby man, and a further two males given jail time for manslaughter, were among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in January.

Cases were also heard outside of the county, but with links to Lincolnshire – a trio of men in Warwickshire were jailed for more than 40 years between them for offences including a robbery in Skegness.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in January 2022:

Luke Teague & Stephen Beach

Luke Teague, 39, and Stephen Beach, 40, were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Stephen Bellamy in Grimsby. Teague and Beach will now serve a minimum of 21 and 26 years respectively, minus the time already served.

See the full story here.

Daniel Jordan, Kevin Mullen, and Aaron Liburd

Daniel Jordan, Kevin Mullen and Aaron Liburd were jailed for a combined total of more than 40 years for offences including a robbery at a Tesco Express shop in Skegness.

Jordan, 43, and formerly of Spruce Road in Nuneaton was sentenced to 16 years in prison and a driving disqualification on his release

Kevin Mullen, 38, and formerly of Edward Street in Nuneaton was jailed for 16 years

Aaron Liburd, 42, and formerly of Prior Park Road in Rugby was jailed for 11 years and six months

See the full story here.

David Enright & Danielle Mitchell

Two criminals who threatened their victims in a string of terrifying robberies and burglaries in Lincoln have been jailed for a combined total of 23-and-a half years. David Enright, 38, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, while Danielle Mitchell, 36, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

See the full story here.

Scott Rowen

Scott Rowen, 29, was jailed for 13 years and seven months after he admitted the manslaughter of aspiring Skegness rap artist Jordan Siree.

See the full story here.

Declan Grant

Declan Grant, 22, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for the manslaughter of much-loved Lincoln resident Darren Munnelly.

See the full story here.

Kylee Ann Orton

Kylee Ann Orton, 43, was jailed for three years and 10 months after stealing £5 from a man in his 50s and pushing him over.

See the full story here.

Niall Wright

Convicted sex offender Niall Wright, 22, failed to comply with the Sex Offenders’ Register when he began a new relationship. He was jailed for two years and four months.

See the full story here.

Fabio Balliu

Fabio Balliu, 23, was jailed for 27 months after he was caught with 171 cannabis plants worth more than £100,000 when police searched a house in Gainsborough.

See the full story here.

Ben John

Lincoln man Ben John, 22, initially avoided jail, but the “white supremacist” has since been ordered to serve two years in prison by the Court of Appeal.

See the full story here.

Mark Cutler

A prisoner pleaded guilty to being in possession with the intent to supply more than £100,000 of spice-laced paper in HMP Lincoln. Mark Cutler was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment. He had previously been released from prison, but will now return.

See the full story here.

Corey Boak

Serial shoplifter Corey Boak, 21, was sent back to jail for an additional 16 weeks after multiple breaches of his criminal behaviour order.

See the full story here.

Leslie Robson

*No photograph was available from Lincolnshire Police

Alford man Leslie Robson was jailed for 10 months after admitting to being in possession of thousands of indecent images of children.

See the full story here.