Pair sentenced to life for murder of Grimsby man
Two men found guilty of the murder of 33-year-old Stephen Bellamy by a unanimous jury verdict have today (Thursday, January 13) been sentenced to life in prison.
Stephen Beach (40) and Luke Teague (39) were convicted on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 of the murder of Stephen Bellamy on Rutland Street, Grimsby, on Saturday 24 April of last year. Beach and Teague will now serve a minimum of 26 and 21 years respectively, minus the time already served.
At the seven-day trial held in Hull last month, Beach and Teague both pleaded not guilty to murder. Beach pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, while Teague denied that charge. Teague admitted assisting an offender by driving Beach away from the scene and destroying the car by fire after the murder.
However, after being presented by overwhelming evidence, including CCTV footage, gathered during the police investigation, the jury returned a unanimous verdict.
During the trial, the court heard how Beach entered into an argument with Stephen Bellamy on Saturday, April 24, 2021, before Beach and Teague followed him to Rutland Street, where Beach stabbed his victim with a heavy gardening implement, causing fatal injuries.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Christine Calvert said: “No amount of time in prison for Beach and Teague will ever bring back Stephen Bellamy for his loved ones, but I hope now the case is finalised and lengthy sentences imposed, it goes some way to bringing closure for his family and friends.
“It was a brutal and cowardly crime, which both men will now have plenty of time to reflect on behind bars.
“I would like to offer my thanks to Stephen Bellamy’s family, the community and my team for all their support throughout this investigation.”