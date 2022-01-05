County council asks government to call in Western Growth Corridor plans

Senior county bosses, together with Lincoln’s MP, have asked government chiefs to halt plans for a 3,200-home development in the city, it has been revealed.

Conservative-led Lincolnshire County Council has previously objected to the 240-hectare Western Growth Corridor from the Labour-led City of Lincoln Council and Lindum Western Growth Community Ltd, due to concerns it could make “already difficult congestion far worse”.

On Wednesday, portfolio holder for economy Councillor Colin Davie told the authority’s executive: “We don’t believe our objections can be overcome by the planning documents.”

He said they had written to Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove to ask him to call in the application.

Highways portfolio holder Councillor Richard Davies added: “Local government has seen a number of cases where local communities have really been devastated by poor planning decisions and I think we’re at a crux with this particular development.”

Lincoln’s Conservative MP Karl McCartney has also written to Mr Gove.

He said in a statement: ““I fully support the county council’s concerns in respect to the city council’s Western Growth Corridor planning application.

“Over 150 residents have emailed me since mid – December objecting to this application and I fully support their concerns. In the past I know over 500 local residents in the Birchwood, Hartsholme and Skellingthorpe areas have expressed concerns at similar planned developments and inadequate infrastructure provisions within those plans.

“To confirm, I have also written to the Secretary of State and asked for this application to formally be called in.

“The socialists in City Hall must listen carefully to the county council’s objections as the Highways’ Authority for our county. As ever, there is no guarantee the city council’s promises in respect to further transport improvements will be carried through – as it is potentially highly likely that the city council will not exist in its current form in five years’ time, once we finally see local government reorganisation in Lincolnshire.”

Local residents have also raised fears about flooding on the land.

The City of Lincoln Council’s plans for a new shopping centre, 3,200 homes, primary school and leisure facilities will be decided at an extraordinary full council meeting sitting as the planning committee next Wednesday

The Western Growth Corridor, set to the north of Skellingthorpe Road, is one of Lincoln’s four Sustainable Urban Extensions (SUEs) to allow the Central Lincolnshire area to provide for both housing and employment growth until 2036.

The meeting at the Engine Shed on January 12 will consider outline blueprints for the entire scheme and more detailed proposals for road works.

The full proposals include:

Up to 3200 homes, with a local centre comprising of retail and commercial units and a new primary school

A commercial employment area of up to 20 hectares

A regional sport and leisure complex, including a new stadium, health and leisure facilities, a hotel and ancillary food and drink elements

Full details can be found here.

The City of Lincoln Council has been contacted for a response.