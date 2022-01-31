Former Lincolnshire teacher set to deny allegations over pony punching video

A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of eight counts of rape in relation to multiple victims, as well as admitting to a host of child sex offences.

Cassius Povey, formerly of an address in Leicester but now living on Elsenham Road in Grimsby, was found guilty following a four-week trial at Leicester Crown Court.

The jury found him guilty of two counts of raping a woman over the age of 16, as well as six counts of raping a girl aged 13, 14 or 15. He was found not guilty of a further charge of rape to a girl aged 13, 14 or 15.

Povey also pleaded guilty to a number of sex offences against children at an earlier hearing, and will be sentenced on Thursday, February 24.

He is awaiting sentencing for the following crimes, which took place between 2010 and 2016. He pleaded guilty to:

One count of causing and inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in penetrative sexual activity

Eight counts of engaging in a penetrative sexual act with a girl aged 13 to 15

One count of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15

One count of meeting a girl under 16 following grooming

The police investigation came following concerning social media content posted by Povey, that had been flagged up to the Leicestershire force by members of the public.

During police interviews, Povey claimed he thought all the girls were 16 or over at the time of the offences. He was charged with a total of 22 offences, relating to nine females who were survivors of his crimes.

He pleaded guilty to the charges relating to online grooming of children, as well as those relating to sexual acts with children, knowing they were under the age of consent, despite what he said in police interview.

He also continued to deny nine charges of rape in relation to five separate victims, four of which were children at the time of the offence.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Kevin Sharkey from the force Signal team, said: “I’m pleased with the outcome at court today, and hope that it offers some closure to the survivors of Povey’s crimes. It’s been a long investigation with the gathering of a substantial amount of evidence.

“I want to pay tribute to the strength and resilience these women have shown throughout the cases. The courage they displayed when giving evidence in court has been admirable.

“These convictions clearly show that just because something happened a number of years ago, doesn’t mean nothing can be done. I would encourage any person who has found themselves abused in this way to speak with someone and contact the police as a first step to achieving justice and to get access to support.”

Millie Gant, manager of Juniper Lodge, Leicestershire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) wants to encourage anyone that has experienced sexual abuse or assault to seek support.

She said: “Dedicated and specialist staff can offer support and options available to you, whether you report to the police or not.

“Every person is different and we understand that you may be apprehensive or worried about making that initial contact.”

You can contact the centre on 0116 273 3330