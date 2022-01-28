Giant moon exhibition coming to Lincoln Cathedral in February
For the second time in Lincoln
A giant moon will be suspended beneath the central tower of Lincoln Cathedral in February.
Luke Jerram’s ‘Museum of the Moon’ has been seen by many thousands of people in venues all over the globe, including at The Collection Museum in Lincoln in 2019 and at The 20-21 Visual Arts Centre in Scunthorpe last year.
Lincoln Cathedral will provide a spectacular backdrop for the installation, which measures seven metres in diameter and features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.
At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface.
The exhibition will run at Lincoln Cathedral between Monday, February 7 until Sunday, February 27, 2022 (10am-4pm Monday to Saturday, and 12pm-3pm on Sunday), with adult admission applying, but children can enter for free.
It will also be open 6.30pm-8.30pm on February 11, 15, and 21, with admission by donation, for those who wish to experience the moon at night.
Visitors can enjoy the exhibition as part of their admission fee into Lincoln Cathedral.
General admission is priced at £9 for adults, £7.20 for concessions, £4.80 for children (aged 5-16), and family tickets (two adults and up to three children) are available at a cost of £20.80.
Throughout the three-week presentation, there are lots of events and activities to participate in, from musical recitals to chat shows, lectures, and special services.
The presentation ends with a 50-piece orchestral concert of lunar-inspired music on February 26 featuring artists such as David Bowie, Jamiroquai and Elton John.
The flagship event will take place on Friday, February 18 when Lincoln Cathedral will host Helen Sharman CMG OBE, the first British person in space.
During half-term, families can follow a moon trail, make crafts to take home, and join in with Rhubarb Theatre’s workshop, ‘The Way Back Home,’ a story of a boy who finds an aeroplane and has adventures to the moon.