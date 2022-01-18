Over £90k raised for St Barnabas after trio of festive campaigns

St Barnabas Hospice has been given a huge boost to start 2022 as the charity raised £92,000 thanks to three separate fundraising campaigns over the Christmas period.

The hospice’s Light Up A Life campaign, along with its Tree-cycle initiative and Rudy’s Run events, took place at the back end of 2021 to raise money for the essential charity, which provides end of life care and support for people with terminal illness, as well as their families.

Light Up A Life was the 21st annual torchlight procession in Lincoln, with participants lining up with lit torches in memory of a lost loved one.

Around 1,465 people were remembered at the event with a light dedicated in their name, and it raised £53,351.30 including income and Gift Aid.

Rudy’s Run was a chance for schools and nurseries to send off for festive activity packs, to take part in sponsored physical activity in the Christmas build-up.

This event raised a fantastic £13,434.55 including Gift Aid, as hundreds did their bit for St Barnabas.

Finally there was the Tree-cycle scheme put on by the charity, which saw volunteers offer to drive across Lincolnshire and collect and recycle people’s Christmas trees.

Dedicated teams would head out to those who booked a slot at a suggested donation price of £14.58, and the trees were chipped and recycled, allowing for environmental benefits as well as a good deed for charity.

Almost 1,500 trees were booked in and a total of £25,414.98 was raised for St Barnabas Hospice during a phenomenal effort from the volunteers.

Head of Fundraising and Lottery at the Hospice, Veronica McBain, said: “We are so pleased to see such a huge amount being raised since November. After a difficult few years for charities, particularly one like ours that relies on donations to continue our work, it’s really heartening to see we have passionate supporters who are willing to keep donating to us.

“This also comes at a poignant time for the Hospice, as we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, so it’s a great way to kick that off. More will be revealed regarding our plans for celebrating, but supporters and those involved in the Hospice will be excited.

“During 2021, an incredible 2,831 supporters donated to St Barnabas Hospice for the first time. We’re so glad to be reaching new people that want to help. We have a lot of longstanding support that we are incredibly grateful for, but to know we are attracting new supporters is always fantastic news too.”