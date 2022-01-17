Tragedy as three men die in serious A1 crash near Stamford

Two other people are seriously injured

Three men have died following a multi-vehicle crash on the A1 near Stamford over the weekend.

The incident happened at just before 1am on Sunday, January 16 on the A1 northbound near Wothorpe, and involved a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery.

Three men, aged 34, 25 and 38, died at the scene while two further people were taken to hospital, where they remain with serious injuries.

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicles leading up to the crash to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident 24 of January 16.

It comes not long after Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies called for improvements to that section of the A1, describing it as having “deathtrap crossovers” and saying his constituents “want action now”.

The rate of fatal collisions on this particular section of the A1 is significantly higher than the average for other A road dual carriageways in the country, leading to calls for it to be made into a motorway.

The cause of the crash on Sunday is still under investigation.