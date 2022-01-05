Trial for woman accused of murdering ex-partner in Boston delayed

The trial was due to begin this week, but has been pushed back

The trial of a woman who denies the murder of her former partner at a property in Boston has been delayed until further this month.

Charlie Stevenson, now 21, of Portland Street, Boston, was arrested on July 14 last year and charged with the murder of Spalding man Christopher Higgs, also 21.

She was due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court this week, but a hearing was this morning (Wednesday, January 5) told that further time is required before the case can begin.

Judge Simon Hirst told Stevenson that her trial will now begin in front of a jury on January 21. The trial is now expected to last up to two weeks.

Mr Higgs, from Spalding, was found with a serious stab wound to the chest on Wednesday, 14 July, after police received reports at around 12.13pm that day.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Portland Street, Boston. Stevenson was remanded back into custody until the start of her trial.