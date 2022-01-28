Weekend of iconic films at Lincolnshire Showground outdoor cinema event
Showing Harry Potter, West Side Story and Rocketman
Lincolnshire Showground will play host to an exciting weekend of classic film screenings as part of an outdoor cinema experience.
Running from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, three iconic films will be screened at the large event space to the south of the show fields at Lincolnshire Showground.
The event has been organised by Adventure Cinema, a company offering outdoor cinematic experiences across the country, and all the stops have been pulled out for Lincoln this year.
West Side Story will be shown on the Friday, followed by the Elton John biopic Rocketman on Saturday, and then Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on Sunday, the first instalment of the famous J.K. Rowling series.
Hot food, snacks and a bar will be available on-site, but picnics will be welcome for anyone who wants to bring their own food, however alcohol can only be purchased from the Showground.
Gates open for the three films at 6.30pm, with the movies themselves starting at 8pm, with general admission costing £14.50 and early bird costing £12.50, and you can book tickets here.
So get your blankets and camping chairs and get ready to settle in for an open air cinema experience at Lincolnshire Showground this September.