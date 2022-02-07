Doddington Road closures in Lincoln for essential highways and utility works

Aiming to shrink disruption time by doing multiple areas of work together

A series of road closures will be in place at Doddington Road in Lincoln this February to allow for highway maintenance, as well as water supply and gas works in the area.

A collaborative effort between Lincolnshire County Council, Anglian Water and SAS Utility Services will run from February 14 to 21, with planning for improvements across a number of sectors, including general road maintenance and utilities work.

The trio are joining forces to complete the works in oder to minimise congestion for road users and businesses in the area.

The first part of works planned by Anglian Water will see access into Whisby Road from Doddington Road closed off from February 14 to 20. This part of the closure will be removed when these works are complete.

A parallel part of the works will see Doddington Road fully closed immediately west of the level crossing on February 18 at 8pm, running until 6am on February 21.

SAS Utility Services will start its work by closing the eastern Sadler Road junction onto Doddington Road and excavating in the middle of the road, using two-way traffic control.

The duration of these closures will also see county council highways maintenance crews carry out works on the affected roads to lessen the amount of time the closures are in place as a whole.

This will take place from 6am on February 19 and should be complete by 6am on February 21, with advance warning signs to be put up on all affected routes.

Karen Cassar, assistant director Highways for LCC, said: “We have been working closely with other stakeholders so that every company can get the most amount of work done for the minimum amount of disruption to road users in the area.

“We thank everyone for their patience whilst the works are carried out.”