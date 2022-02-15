Earth artwork exhibition coming to Lincoln with planet-lit yoga and late openings

A series of events have been planned at the Collection Museum in Lincoln to prepare for the arrival of Luke Jerram’s ‘Gaia’ installation, an enormous digital model of planet Earth.

Following the success of Luke Jerram’s ‘Museum of the Moon’ exhibition at Lincoln Cathedral, which runs until Sunday, February 27, the internationally-acclaimed artist will be bringing another of his exhibitions to the city this year.

‘Gaia’ is another of Jerram’s artwork pieces, using detailed NASA imagery much like with his Moon installation to allow people the chance to view the planet we live on up close.

Internally-lit, the sphere is 2.1 million times smaller than the real Earth, meaning each centimetre represents 21km of our planet, floating in three different dimensions. It recently appeared as the backdrop for COP26 in Glasgow, a meeting of world leaders to discuss climate change strategy.

It will be arriving at the Collection Museum on Saturday, March 5 and staying until Sunday, May 29, with a packed schedule of events and workshops to go alongside Gaia.

There will be a series of Friday late-night openings with music and entertainment, as well as Sunday morning yoga sessions by the Earth throughout March, April and May.

The artist himself, Luke Jerram, will be hosting a special virtual talk from 6pm on Friday, April 29, to discuss his influences and the details of his work.

You can find the full list of events, as well as booking slots to go to see Gaia, on The Collection Museum’s website.

Andrea Martin, from The Collection Museum, said: “The Museum of the Moon really captured the hearts and minds of visitors when it came to The Collection Museum in 2019, and I just know that the beauty of ‘Gaia’ will do the same this spring.

“One of the fantastic things about this exhibition is that it really does speak to everyone, which is why we’ve put a variety of different events alongside the exhibition; there really is something for everyone.

“We’re so excited to have an exclusive virtual talk from Luke during the exhibition too; he’s one of Britain’s most celebrated installation artists and it will be fascinating to hear more about the inspiration behind his incredible works.”