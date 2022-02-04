Flytipping of oil containers causes temporary blockade on road near Grantham
The council and police are appealing for witnesses
A haul of empty oil containers was found dumped on a road near Grantham, and the council is now appealing for witnesses of the crime.
The flytipping was spotted on the A607 at Denton and Gorse Lane in Hungerton on Thursday at around 11am, not far from Grantham.
Numerous broken containers and shards were dumped at the roadside and on the road itself, with a large box full of empty oil containers causing a temporary blockade to the road.
South Kesteven District Council’s waste services team removed the waste soon after they were made aware of the incident, and the carriageway was cleared.
An investigation is now under way to find the culprit of this flytipping incident.
A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “South Kesteven District Council was made aware of this incident early Thursday morning.
“Several containers filled with engine oil were fly tipped on the A607 at Denton and Gorse Lane in Hungerton. The carriageway was temporarily blocked.
“Our waste services team responded quickly to remove the waste and there is no longer any danger to road users.
“We are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. The public is asked to contact the council on 01476 406080 or the police on their non-emergency number, 101.”