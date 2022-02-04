MP responds to concerns over rural road where 12-year-old tragically died

A Lincolnshire MP has sent a letter to the creator of a petition calling for a speed limit and cameras on the road where a crash cost a 12-year-old boy his life.

The petition (see it in full here) is calling for the introduction of a 40mph speed limit on the B1190 Bardney Causeway, as well as asking for improvement works on the road maintenance, such as the filling in of numerous potholes.

The Bardney Causeway is the road that tragically saw 12-year-old Ted Vines from Alford lose his life in a car crash on Sunday, January 16, while on his way to a football match in Branston. The cause of the crash is as yet unknown, and Lincolnshire Police are investigating the circumstances.

The petition for road improvements had 1,855 signatures at the time of reporting, and many residents are asking Lincolnshire County Council to take action.

It reads: “For years locals have said the words – ‘something terrible will happen on this road one day’ – and now devastatingly it has. This road has many issues, some of which would be extremely costly and would take time to implement straight away.

“However we can make a start in our call for change on this road by requesting the B1190 is changed to a 40mph speed limit and request speed cameras are also introduced to the road.

“Very sadly there is nothing we can do for Ted and his family. Too little too late. However we can make a difference to the future of the road and hopefully prevent anything like this happening ever again. Enough words, now time for actions.”

Some of the potholes on the road have already been sprayed and acknowledged for scheduled repair work by the council, but there are still numerous cracks in the road.

MP for Gainsborough Sir Edward Leigh, whose constituency covers the road in question, has issued a letter of response to the creator of the petition Rachel Hippey, saying he notes concerns about the road quality.

Sir Edward said he has written to Lincolnshire County Council to ask for their comments on Rachel’s behalf, but also clarified that he cannot comment on the specific case of Ted Vines due to the ongoing police investigation.

Part of the letter reads: “I note your concerns about the road in question, the speeding traffic and your witnessing of many accidents, and as you describe, near misses and incidents on the road which you believe is very hard to maintain, resulting in pot-holes, bumps, cracks, subsidence and an overall state of disrepair along the whole stretch.”

Rachel has also been assured by Bardney Town Council it will raise the issue with LCC, and Sir Edward has promised a follow-up response once he hears back from the county council.