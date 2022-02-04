Long queues on A1 after broken down police car slows traffic
A section of the road has been blocked with cones
Slow moving traffic and delays are being reported on the A1 Great North Road between Grantham and Long Bennington, as a result of a broken down police car.
The incident was first reported at 10.15am, and has caused one lane of the A1 to be coned off while the situation is resolved.
According to AA Traffic News, delays are being reported for up to seven minutes on the A1 Northbound between the B1174 Great North Road and Sewstern Lane, with vehicles moving at an average speed of 10mph. And there are queues back to the Marston junction on Toll Bar Road.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police confirmed that a police car had broken down at the A1 near Foston, and recovery was being arranged.