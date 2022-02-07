Unlicensed driver charged after crashing into Birchwood bungalow

A fundraiser has been set up for the elderly homeowner

A 26-year-old man has been charged with a string of driving offences after crashing into a bungalow in Birchwood, causing huge damage.

At around 10pm on Saturday, February 5, a Renault Scenic crashed into a bungalow on Birchwood Avenue, damaging the garden and parts of the property structure in the process.

The driver, Luke Wilson, 26, fled the scene after the incident and was later arrested by Lincolnshire Police. It was discovered he did not have a valid driving licence and wasn’t insured to drive his car.

The house is owned by Chris Bray, an 85-year-old lady who has lived on Birchwood Avenue for 47 years.

A fundraiser has been set up by local resident Marie Handford, who is hoping to raise around £2,000 to help repair Mrs Bray’s bungalow and garden.

The fundraiser, which you can visit here, says it is the second time something like this has happened to Mrs Bray’s property in 18 months, and it is hoped the money raised will “help to get her garden looking nice again”.

Luke Wilson, of Swan Close, Dunholme, was charged by police with failing to stop at a collision, as well as driving without insurance and a valid driving licence.

He has been released ahead of an appearance at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on March 2.