Lincoln school for vulnerable children set to close

Bosses have apologised but said they were left with no option

A support network for children in Lincolnshire with mental health or behavioural difficulties has announced it will be closing, after being “left with no option”.

Specialist Education Support Network, which offers provisions and help to young people with social, emotional, mental health or behavioural difficulties in Lincolnshire, has announced a closure process began for the network on Monday, February 7.

This will include the closure of its independent school in Lincoln, the George Johnson Education Centre at The Point Business Park, which supports socially or emotionally struggling students aged 13-16 and was named after the last surviving Dambuster.

Bosses are now liaising with Lincolnshire County Council as to where child placements will be commissioned moving forward, weighing up alternatives to discuss with parents in the coming days.

SESN is in talks with a number of trusts and groups over potential takeovers of the George Johnson Education Centre, which will remain closed in the meantime.

CEO of the Specialist Education Support Network, Richard Bell, said in a statement the decision was not an easy one, and all options were explored before coming to this conclusion.

He said: “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that I advise that Specialist Education Support Network has been left with no option but to begin its closure as of February 7, 2022. This includes closing the doors of our George Johnson Education Centre.

“As you can hopefully appreciate, this decision has not been an easy one and we have looked for all options and opportunities to remain open in order to continue to support the academic and social and emotional needs of its young people.

“I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, frustrations and anxiety this will cause you, your child and your family. I will personally ensure all relevant information is shared, communication is kept efficient and any necessary support is offered throughout his process.”