Lincoln visitors (and dogs) welcome back Blue Room Winter Cafe
Bring your pooch for a ‘puppacino’ from Saturday
The beautiful Blue Room winter café is back by popular demand, complete with garden features, a new doggy friendly menu and even live music on some weekends!
Located next to the Lawn café on Union Road in Lincoln, it is being run by the 120-year-old family firm Stokes Tea & Coffee, which also has the High Bridge café on the High Street.
Stokes has re-launched the Blue Room café at the request of customers who visited the Winter Garden café at the Blue Room last year, which had to close prematurely to pandemic restrictions.
Customers will be delighted to hear that from Friday, February 4 – Sunday, March 27, they can once again, enjoy fabulous surroundings, a sumptuous selection of cakes, lunches, light bites and of course fresh roasted coffee and fine tea too!
Furry friends are also welcome and doggy guests can indulge in a delicious ‘puppacino’ along with other delights.
The Blue Room was originally purpose built as a Victorian ballroom and boasts many original features including an eye-catching, stained-glass arched window.
It is housed within the Lawn building, an imposing 200-year-old Grade II listed Georgian building set within lush grounds a stone’s throw away from the back of Lincoln Castle on Union Road in Lincoln.
The Blue Room Winter Café will be open Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 2pm for light bites with live music performances on weekends.