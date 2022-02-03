Nathan Decastro to defend British bare knuckle boxing title against ex-world champion
“Toughest fight of my career so far”
Lincoln’s bare knuckle boxer Nathan Decastro’s next opponent has been named, as The Nightmare prepares to defend his British title against former world champion James Connelly.
Decastro will defend his British Bare Knuckle Boxing crown at BKB25 on April 10, held at Indigo at The O2 in London, a card headlined by two world title fights between Carl Hobley and Mickey Parker, as well as Jimmy Sweeney vs Barrie Jones.
The 30-year-old won the British BKB title in September after a decision victory over Paul Hilz in the co-main event, remaining undefeated in bare knuckle boxing and cementing his legacy in combat sports.
His next step in bare knuckle boxing will be defending his title against James Connelly, one of the most recognisable names in the sport and a former world champion in his own right.
The Nightmare posted on social media to confirm the fight, saying he has respect for Connelly and describing him as “a certain future hall of famer”.
Decastro told The Lincolnite back in September he wanted “one more fight” following the Hilz victory, but he has now told us a world title is in his sights.
Nathan said: “James is a very good fighter, it’s going to be the toughest fight of my BKB career so far. The reaction has been massive online and one or two people think I’m maybe going in as the underdog, but I believe I’m more than capable of winning this fight; you haven’t seen the best of me yet.
“The world title in my weight class is being contested on the same card, so I’m hoping the winner of our fight will be next in line, all I can do is show what I can do and I think our fight will steal the show. May the best man win on the night!”
Tickets are on sale from the BKB website now, with prices ranging from £58 to £70.