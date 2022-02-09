Meet the Mablethorpe town crier going for gold at World Championships next year

David is hoping to be not just Lincolnshire’s finest, but the world’s best!

A town crier who has become a key member of the local community at a Lincolnshire seaside town will be putting his area on the map after qualifying for the final of the Town Crier World Championships.

David Summers is an ex-town councillor in Mablethorpe was is now the town crier of Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe and Sutton on Sea, making public announcements for people along the east coast of Lincolnshire for a number of years.

He has gained huge notoriety for his declarations, and will now be given the ultimate opportunity to put Mablethorpe on the map, as he has been named as one of the 24 finalists at the Town Crier World Championships.

The event will be held in Nova Scotia, Canada next year, and David has said he’s looking forward to representing Lincolnshire.

He said: “The whole idea is to promote Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea, Sandilands and Trusthorpe, it’s a whole area we can promote just by being who I am.”

David does around 350 cries a year, and has been known to be a widespread supporter of good causes and charities in his local community.

He is said to be one of the biggest supporters of MABOP22, the first ever Pride event in Mablethorpe, taking place this summer, and organisers of MABOP want to help get him to Canada for the championships.

It is believed that all travel, accommodation, insurance and outfit costs will total around £9,000 to allow for David and his wife to go over to Canada for the World Championships, and members of the Mablethorpe community are hoping to help him on his way.

The Blitz Tea Room on Fitzwilliam Street is currently running a raffle of food and drink to help raise funds for David, and to take part you can visit the cafe’s Facebook page.