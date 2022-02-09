Spalding man named as inquest opens into his death

It is believed he died of a head injury

A man who was found dead in Spalding last month has been named after an inquest opened into his death this week.

A 34-year-old man was found deceased in his home on Park Road by a tenant at 9.11am on January 31, less than a month before he was due to turn 35. A 38-year-old man was present within the property and arrested in relation to the incident, but he was later released with no further action.

The death was initially being treated as unexplained by police, who later said it was not suspicious and a file was prepared for the coroner.

The man has since been named as Pawel Ślęzak after an inquest was opened on on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 by HM Assistant Coroner Paul Cooper.

The clinical cause of death was determined as a head injury, pending further tests.

The inquest was adjourned for a future hearing, which is scheduled to take place on August 1, 2022.