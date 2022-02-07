Victorian Rectory with private chapel boasting initials of controversial vicar goes on market
Traditional features are maintained at this beautiful property
An old rectory steeped in history and dating back to the mid-19th century has been listed on the market for three-quarters of a million pounds, and it comes with its own private chapel.
The Old Rectory in West Torrington is a Grade II listed building that dates back to 1850 and has ties with controversial vicar Thomas Wimberley Mossman, a key figure who waged war against Protestant principles.
He served as the vicar of West Torrington from 1859 to 1885, and a chapel extension of the property was built in 1863 with a Victorian glass window that has the initials of Mossman on it.
The property itself is situated in the quiet hamlet of West Torrington near Market Rasen, boasting six bedrooms, two entrance halls, a kitchen with large pantry, a reception, drawing room, dining room, boot room and shower room, along with eye-opening outdoor features.
Outside there is a polygonal-shaped chapel complete with the aforementioned initialed stained glass window, an orchard, vegetable garden, private beech-hedged rose garden, a former stable block and a Victorian garden room, all on the south facing gardens of around 1.25 acres.
It has been listed by Brown&Co JHWalter at a guide price of £750,000, and you can see the full listing for yourself on the agent’s website.
Ben Kendall, residential, Brown&Co JHWalter, said: “We are delighted to be selling this beautiful property which is situated in a superb village location, offering substantial accommodation as well as the unique feature of its own chapel.”
Take a closer look inside the property: