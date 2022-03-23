Can you smell what The Drill is cooking? Wrestling returns to Lincoln venue after decades

For the first time in decades, live wrestling will be returning to Lincoln city centre at the newly refurbished The Drill, with audiences promised an evening of suplexes, piledrivers and smack talk.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 2, shortly before the beginning of WWE’s flagship event WrestleMania 38, and that event will be televised in The Drill’s revamped bar area after the live performances are over.

It will host local talent from Fight Factory Wrestling UK, taking on some of the biggest names on the independent wrestling scene in a bid for glory.

There will be a total of five title fights on the night, including Aiden Drake defending his Junior Heavyweight Championship against challenger Joc, and a triple threat match for the Anarchy Championship, between Big F’n Joe, Flex Buffington and Dutch, the ‘King of Anarchy’ himself.

As well as this, there will be an academy rumble match with fighters from the FFW Wrestling Academy showcasing their skills as part of two full-length shows.

The first will be a family-friendly matinee performance at 2pm for simpler storylines and suitable jokes, followed by an 18+ performance at 7.30pm with unfiltered action for adult audiences.

The Drill has a famous history with wrestling, having been a regular host in the 1970s and 80s, with some of the biggest names in the sport appearing, including Giant Haystacks and Big Daddy.

Now, for the first time in decades, it’s time to get ready to rumble at the Drill once again, which is now under the stewardship of Lincoln College Group, after the venue was saved from liquidation last year.

Rebecca Loeve, manager of FFW, said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring the euphoria of live wrestling back to The Drill for the first time in easily over 20 years.

“This is a historic milestone – we’ve wanted to entertain locals at the venue for years and now that it’s under new management, we’re finally able to get our foot in the door and give our fans a ring-side seat in the thick of the action. I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to Lee and all the staff at The Drill for making this possible.

“We’re hoping to see some of our die-hard fans come along as well as introduce the incredible local talents we have to new audiences across Lincolnshire. There are five titles up for grabs and anything goes – you won’t want to miss it.”

Tickets for Fight Factory Wrestling – Double Trouble cost between £8-£12 and can be purchased from The Drill website.