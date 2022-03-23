Incoming Lincoln Mayor looking to bring 800-year-old role into 21st century

A former Lincolnshire Police & Crime Commissioner candidate will become the next Mayor of Lincoln this May, and she has big plans to bring the role into the modern day, using the powers of social media.

Labour City of Lincoln councillor Rosanne Kirk will become the 815th City of Lincoln Mayor on May 17, replacing current mantle holder and fellow Labour councillor, Jackie Kirk.

She is the current Deputy Mayor and will be promoted to the main role after Jackie Kirk’s one-year term finishes, serving as Mayor alongside her other working post as councillor for Birchwood.

Rosanne represented Labour in the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner elections last May, missing out to Conservative candidate Marc Jones, who earned re-election with a 57.9% majority of the poll.

The City of Lincoln Mayor is a prestigious role that was first established way back in 1206, and it is the third oldest mayoral position in the country.

The Mayor-elect Rosanne is setting about maintaining the heritage of the title while also bringing the role into the modern era, promising to have a large social media presence and set up dedicated Instagram and TikTok accounts as Mayor.

She posted on Twitter on Tuesday to confirm the news, saying: “Yep the Mayor is arriving in the 21st century. We will be making sure our city will be known around the world.”

Part of the role of City of Lincoln Mayor is to remain impartial, as well as being responsible for the day-to-day running of local services.

It is a position that is elected annually by City of Lincoln Council, carrying out ceremonial duties and chairing council meetings with a casting vote in the event of a tie.