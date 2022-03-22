New 20mph zones set for approval in North Lincolnshire
To make streets safer for everyone
New 20mph limit zones to calm traffic and make residential roads safer are set to be decided on.
Plans to slow motorists in Barton town centre and Burringham village will go before North Lincolnshire Council’s cabinet next week. The aim is to make residential areas less dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians.
New signs, road surfacing and road markings will be put down in the areas where the limit is reduced to 20mph. However, speed bumps and other traffic calming measures won’t be installed.
Council leader councillor Rob Waltham previously described the measures as “not expensive but effective”.
He said: “We will be looking at measures which can change the driving culture in these areas rather than speed bumps.”
The government has asked local highway authorities to look into using more 20mph limits in urban areas or built-up residential village streets. If it proves to make Barton and Burringham safer, the council has indicated it could be rolled out to other speeding hotspots where there is strong community support.
The report going before cabinet next week says: “There is clear evidence of the positive effect of reducing traffic speeds has on the reduction of collisions and casualties, as collision frequency is lower and lower speeds. Where collisions do occur, there is a lower risk of fatal injury.
“Benefits of 20 mph schemes include quality of life and other community benefits, and encouragement of healthier and more sustainable transport modes such as walking and cycling. There may also be environmental benefits as, generally, driving more slowly at a steady pace will save fuel and reduce pollution.”
Funding for the measures was agreed as part of last month’s budget.