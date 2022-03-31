Residents concerned with incoming parking fees at Metheringham train station

Suggestions it may stop people using the train

Parking charges at Metheringham train station will discourage people from using the rail service and create parking issues for local residents, according to a councillor opposing the plans.

A customer information notice was put up at Metheringham train station to let residents know parking charges will be introduced at the site by the end of March.

Daily charges will be £2.50 for people who leave their vehicles at the car park, while off-peak and weekend parking will begin at £1.50, according to the information on the noticeboard. Parking ticket machines have already been installed at the station.

The plans were met with frustration for local residents, who claim these charges will see a reduced number of people using the train station, along with a host of other issues.

Robert Kendrick, county councillor for the Metheringham Rural division, told The Lincolnite the issue has been raised with local MP Dr Caroline Johnson, who in turn has met with representatives from East Midlands Railway.

Councillor Kendrick said: “We are now awaiting a response from EMR regarding concerns, such as the charges being a disincentive to using the railway and increased off site parking causing issues in the neighbouring roads.”

The Lincolnite has contacted Caroline Johnson for a comment.