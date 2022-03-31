Paid extras wanted for “major” Netflix series being filmed in Grimsby

A production company is advertising for paid extras to appear in a new major Netflix series which will be partly filmed in Grimsby this year.

Bookers at Extra People, which has provided background cast for productions such as The Crown, Bridgerton and Peaky Blinders, have posted on social media to ask if people are interested in applying for a paid role in the company’s latest production.

It is being billed as a “major high end TV series” which needs people living in Grimsby, Rotherham, Leeds and Sheffield as extras for filming between May and September 2022.

The Extra People website labels the show as Project IV and says it will be called Bodies. It is a Netflix adaptation of Si Spencer’s graphic novel of the same name, in which four detectives in four different London eras find themselves investigating the same murder.

The eight-part show is produced by Moonage Pictures and created by Torchwood writer Paul Tomalin.

Hundreds of people of all genders, ethnicities and ages will be cast, with the main requirement being that you are over 16 and eligible to work in the UK.

Rates of between £110-180 per day depending on hours are disclosed on the advert, and to apply you can visit the Extra People website.

It appears to be the latest major television and film production to come to Lincolnshire for filming, following the shooting of Ridley Scott’s Napoleon film at Lincoln Cathedral earlier in March, as well as filming in Skegness for the new series of Troubled Blood – a TV adaptation of the J.K. Rowling book series Cormoran Strike.