Popular Korean restaurant expanding into bigger Lincoln premises this summer

Popular Korean street food restaurant Bab To Go will be expanding its menu when it moves into a bigger premises in Lincoln this summer.

Hyunjong and Taehee Shin are the bright and bubbly Korean couple, who opened Bab To Go opposite Lincoln College on Monks Road in April 2019.

It will take over the unit occupied by Jamaican food firm Harry’s Jerk Centre, as well as Harry’s Barbers, on Silver Street.

Bab To Go’s Monks Road premises was listed on the market for sale at a price of £50,000, and Bab To Go co-owner Tahee told The Lincolnite they signed the lease for the Silver Street building last week and can’t wait to move in this summer.

The restaurant on Monks Road will remain open until just before the move, which will create new jobs in the kitchen and for waiting staff.

Bab To Go has built up a loyal customer base at its premises on Monks Road, serving up a steamed rice or noodles in a recyclable pot with a variety of toppings to choose from, including chicken katsu curry, spicy pork, beef bulgogi, and spicy tofu.

The menu will be expanded in the new restaurant to include Korean table BBQ grill with options such as beef and pork. Traditional Korean alcohol will also be added to the menu, including beer and a spirit called Soju.

Before opening the new restaurant there is still plenty of work to be done inside the building, but there will be more space inside for at least 20 tables.

Taehee told The Lincolnite: “I am very happy. We have done well during the pandemic on Monks Road, but our customers have asked us to add to the menu, so it was a good opportunity to move.

“I am excited as this is a much bigger project. We are very happy to introduce all our new Korean food and drinks, including the new Korean table BBQ grill.”

The Lincolnite contacted Harry’s Jerk Centre. The phone number is no longer in service and there was no reply when The Lincolnite tried to make contact on social media.