Reclaim the Night march in Scunthorpe on International Women’s Day
Protestors will set off on a 3 mile walk through the town
Scunthorpe will see people march the streets on International Women’s Day to protest gender-based violence and make the streets safer for all.
International Women’s Day is a global annual celebration to honour female accomplishments across the board, taking place on March 8 every year.
This year the theme of #BreakTheBias will focus on “a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination, a world that is diverse equitable and inclusive, a world where difference is valued and celebrated”.
In line with this occasion, there will be a Reclaim the Night march in Scunthorpe on Tuesday, March 8 to raise awareness and seek to end male violence against women.
Protestors will assemble at Central Park car park off the Kingsway, with registration at 6pm before setting off half an hour later on a 2.9 mile guided walk around Scunthorpe town centre.
Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult, organisers say, and there will be a free snapband and glowsticks for each person in attendance.
Reclaim the Night marches have become more prominent in modern times following the murder of Sarah Everard at the hands of a then-serving Metropolitan Police officer in March 2021.
The University of Lincoln Students’ Union organised a march in Lincoln in November last year, attended by staff and students in their hundreds.
There was also a similar protest in Sleaford after a number of sexual assaults were reported in the area in summer last year.