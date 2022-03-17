12 seconds ago

The Lincolnite Tries: Heavenly dessert offerings at Sprinkle Berry

Anwar Memon is the owner of Sprinkle Berry on Lincoln High Street. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A new dessert cafe has added a splash of colour to Lincoln High Street, and The Lincolnite went to try some of the tasty treats on offer.

Sprinkle Berry is a takeaway dessert shop that opened on Lincoln’s lower High Street on Friday, March 11, serving sweet tooth classics such as waffles, cakes, ice creams and doughnuts.

There is a wide variety of items on the menu, including Ferrero Rocher cookie dough, Lotus banoffee waffles and Kinder Bueno doughnuts.

A beautiful selection of doughnuts. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The business is currently only for takeaway and delivery so far, available on the likes of Deliveroo, JustEat and Uber Eats from Friday, March 18, but the owners may look towards having a sit-in option in the future.

Premium milkshakes will satisfy your sweet tooth. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

It has got off to a great start, with plenty of customers through the door in the opening days, and scoring five stars in its first hygiene inspection.

Delicious homemade cakes. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Owner Anwar Memon said: “We are so grateful for the incredible response people have given our new business. We wanted to bring something new and exciting to the city which we hope we have achieved.

“We strive to make the best quality desserts we can for everyone which hopefully brings a smile to their faces. Starting a new business isn’t easy but it makes it worth it when you get such support and positivity from the customers.”

Available for delivery or takeaway only. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Sprinkle Berry can be found at 79 High Street in Lincoln, open from 4pm until 10.30pm Tuesday to Sunday, and there will be a 20% off all takeaways offer for the foreseeable future after a successful start.

You can find Sprinkle Berry on Lincoln’s lower High Street (it’s hard to miss it!) | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

See more photos from our visit, taken by The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes:

The store will be open six days a week. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A variety of gelato flavours on offer. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

“Count the memories, not the calories.” | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Adding colour to the High Street. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

