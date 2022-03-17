The Lincolnite Tries: Heavenly dessert offerings at Sprinkle Berry

A new dessert cafe has added a splash of colour to Lincoln High Street, and The Lincolnite went to try some of the tasty treats on offer.

Sprinkle Berry is a takeaway dessert shop that opened on Lincoln’s lower High Street on Friday, March 11, serving sweet tooth classics such as waffles, cakes, ice creams and doughnuts.

There is a wide variety of items on the menu, including Ferrero Rocher cookie dough, Lotus banoffee waffles and Kinder Bueno doughnuts.

The business is currently only for takeaway and delivery so far, available on the likes of Deliveroo, JustEat and Uber Eats from Friday, March 18, but the owners may look towards having a sit-in option in the future.

It has got off to a great start, with plenty of customers through the door in the opening days, and scoring five stars in its first hygiene inspection.

Owner Anwar Memon said: “We are so grateful for the incredible response people have given our new business. We wanted to bring something new and exciting to the city which we hope we have achieved.

“We strive to make the best quality desserts we can for everyone which hopefully brings a smile to their faces. Starting a new business isn’t easy but it makes it worth it when you get such support and positivity from the customers.”

Sprinkle Berry can be found at 79 High Street in Lincoln, open from 4pm until 10.30pm Tuesday to Sunday, and there will be a 20% off all takeaways offer for the foreseeable future after a successful start.

See more photos from our visit, taken by The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes: