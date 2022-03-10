University of Lincoln staff and students stand with Ukraine

Over 100 university staff and students, as well as members of the community, gathered in Lincoln on Thursday to show support and solidarity with Ukraine as the conflict with Russia continues to intensify.

At 3pm on Thursday, a large group of people gathered outside the University of Lincoln Students’ Union to stand and support the Ukrainian people, as the Russian invasion enters its third week.

Ukraine flags were waved and notes of support for the victims and condemnation for Russian President Vladimir Putin were stuck on the walls of the Lincoln Performing Arts Centre by people who came.

The University of Lincoln’s Vice Chancellor Neal Juster was in attendance at the event, standing front and centre while two people spoke about the support and appeal efforts of the local community.

Read: University Vice Chancellor urges people to ‘show solidarity with Ukraine’

One of those that spoke was Nat Kitchin, 21, the Vice President of campaigns and environment at the University of Lincoln Students’ Union, and she said she could not believe the short notice support for the event.

Nat told The Lincolnite: “The idea came to us literally about two days ago through speaking to fundraising students about what we could do, as a community this is what we do best.

“I will forever be amazed at the way the community turns out for these things and comes together during testing times. We have students from all over the world, including here in Ukraine, and this was our way of letting them know that they’re not alone.”

There was a collection bucket for funds, and proceeds from any donations go straight to the Disaster Emergency Committee, which provides supplies to Ukrainian refugees as they look to flee their country for safety.

As well as this, there have been clothes donations at Witham House, and also a QR code on display to take you direct to a donation service.

Subash Chellaiah from the university’s Multi-Faith Chaplaincy also spoke at the event, telling those in attendance about the work done by the Chaplaincy for anyone affected by the Ukraine conflict.

They said: “It is dreadful what is going on in Ukraine, and all we can do is join our hands and hearts together and support all we can.

“Everyone at the university has done an amazing job and we have been overwhelmed with support for our appeals, which we are still accepting.”

The Chaplaincy, based next to the sports centre on university campus, offers a safe space for people of all walks of life who may have been impacted by the news of the Russian invasion.

As well as this, there will be an event on April 1 inside the Multi-Faith Chaplaincy focused around supporting and listening to the people of Ukraine, with speakers reading prayers and poems.