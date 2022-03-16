Warning supermarket’s booze licence will lead to more drunken gangs in streets

The abundance of shops selling booze on a Scunthorpe Street is leading to “alcohol-fuelled littering, disturbances, intimidation and lewd sexual acts”, residents say.

More than 20 people have objected to the latest application for an alcohol licence from a supermarket in Frodingham Road. Viking Market on Frodingham Plaza wants to sell alcohol from 5am to midnight every day.

Local residents have described how large groups of drinkers regularly gather in the area, intimidating passers-by. And they say the drinkers often leave behind empty bottles, litter and smashed glass.

“The area in and around Frodingham Road is already suffering form an excess sale of alcohol with the existing off-licences in the area,” a letter signed by numerous residents says to oppose the application.

“As a local resident, I have seen firsthand the increase in alcohol-fuelled littering, disturbances, intimidation and lewd sexual acts which have been reported to the police. Granting of this licence will encourage further littering and anti-social behavior.”

Town ward councillors Lorraine Yeadon and Mashook Ali have also objected to the plans. They say that residents contact them frequently about fly-tipping and litter in the neighbourhood.

“This area of the Town Ward has particularly high levels of deprivation which makes some residents vulnerable to the attraction of cheap alcohol which can lead to various anti-social behaviours,” they wrote.

“We have, on many occasions, seen apparently under-age people, with cheap alcoholic drinks, congregating outside the Mosque on Percival Street, which is only a few metres from this proposed shopping plaza.”

The police and trading standards have also expressed concerns about the security of alcohol sales. They have asked for measures to be tightened up to ensure that under 18s aren’t sold alcohol.

Residents have asked that if the licence is granted, it should be restricted to times when children aren’t going to and from school. They also want to see the shop made responsible for cleaning up bottles, cans and litter from the surrounding area.

North Lincolnshire Council’s licensing committee will meet to decide on the application next week. The hearing will be held on Thursday, March 24.