Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in April

Including four men convicted of the murder of Sam Davies

Four men convicted of the murder of Sam Davies, who was lured to a park in Lincoln and stabbed twice in the chest, were given life sentences and among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in April.

There was also a notable case close to the border in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire of an unprovoked nightclub attack which left the victim with permanent scars.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in April 2022:

Daniel Heydari, Joe Jameson, Eimantas Gochman, and Billy Gill

Four Lincoln men were handed life sentences for the tragic murder of local man Sam Davies.

Joe Jameson and Daniel Heydari were told they will serve a minimum of 25 years.

Eimantas Gochman and Billy Gill will serve a minimum of 24 and 23 years respectively.

Gainsborough drugs gang

Nine people responsible for dealing crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and cannabis in Gainsborough over several months were sentenced to decades in prison following an investigation.

Jerry Maughan, also known as Smith, 28, of Lea Road West, Gainsborough. Sentence: For conspiracy to supply Class A Crack Cocaine he was sentenced to five years, eight months. He received the same sentence for conspiracy to supply Cocaine, to run concurrently. He was also given a 10 month sentence to run concurrently for supply of class B drug (Cannabis)

Andrew Burgess, 41, of Marshall’s Rise, Gainsborough. He was sentenced to three years for supplying a Class A drug (Cocaine). He is now released on licence based on time served

William Andrews, 51, of High Street, Gainsborough. For conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A (Crack Cocaine), he was sentenced to 3 years in prison. He received a further three year sentence for conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A (Cocaine), to run concurrently. He received a further two years and seven months for possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply (Heroin), which will run concurrently. He was also sentenced for offences predating the investigation. He received a 20 month sentence to run concurrently for possession of Class A drug with intent to supply (Diacetylmorphine), and a 20 month sentence to run consecutively for possession of Class A drug with intent to supply (Crack Cocaine)

Declan Boswell, 20, no fixed address. He was sentenced to three years for conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A (Crack Cocaine). He is now released on licence based on time served

Ben Glastonbury, 35, previously of Clinton Terrace, Gainsborough. He was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A (Crack Cocaine). He received a further two year sentence for supply of controlled drug Class A (Heroin). This sentence will run concurrently

Ty McLaggan, 23, of Park Springs Road, Gainsborough. He was sentenced to three years and three months for conspiracy to supply Class A drug (Crack Cocaine), and a further 3 years and 3 months to run concurrently for supply of controlled drug of Class A (Heroin). He is now released on licence based on time served

Declan Mulholland, 22, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough. He was sentenced to three years and three months for conspiracy to supply Class A drug (Crack Cocaine), and a further two sentences each of three years and three months for conspiracy to supply Class A drug (Cocaine) and supply of controlled drug of Class A (Heroin). Those sentences will run concurrently. He is now released on licence based on time served

Nathan Stevenson, 31, of Queensfield, Gainsborough. He was sentenced to three years and six months for conspiracy to supply Class A drug (Cocaine)

Robert Blakestone, 75, of Thurstan Way, Worksop. He was found guilty of Conspiracy to supply Class A drug (Crack Cocaine) and Conspiracy to supply Class A (Cocaine). He was sentenced to two years a three months for each count, to run concurrently

Fiona Lewis

A mentally ill Lincoln woman was given a seven year extended sentence by a judge after arming herself with a carving knife and carrying out a “terrifying” attack on her own mother. Fiona Lewis was given a jail sentence of four years and four months imprisonment and will have to serve a further three years on licence after her release from custody.

Nathan Waterman

Nathan Waterman, 33, was sentenced to five years in prison after demanding drugs from a woman who he then assaulted by hitting her head against the wall and kicking her.

Mark Crosby

Mark Crosby, 27, who is otherwise known as Mark Fisher, was jailed for four years after an unprovoked attack with a glass on someone in a Wisbech nightclub left them with permanent scars.

Joshua Mulrooney

Prolific burglar Joshua Mulrooney, 26, escaped through the bedroom window of a sleeping nine-year-old girl after being disturbed by the terrified occupants. Mulrooney was jailed for three years and nine months.

Luke Papworth

Luke Papworth, 34, was jailed for two years after throwing petrol at his former partner and threatening to set her on fire when she revealed the identity of her new boyfriend.

Daniel Barrass

Daniel Barrass, 32, was jailed for 12 months after ramming two police cars, driving the wrong way on a dual carriageway and crashing into two vehicles, leaving officers fearing for their lives.

Abduction case

A father who abducted his young daughter from her Lincoln home and took her to Ireland was jailed for 18 months, but he cannot be named because of an order protecting his daughter’s identity.

