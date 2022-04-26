Lincolnshire pupils encourage you to put right thing in right bin

The video reminds residents where to put their rubbish

Eight primary school pupils in Gainsborough are on a mission to inform the West Lindsey community about what rubbish goes in what bin, after the introduction of a new purple-lidded recycling bin.

A video has been created by a group of children from Gainsborough Parish Church Primary School, with help from the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, explaining which items go in which bin.

It has been made following the rollout of new purple-lidded bins in West Lindsey, which accept dry and clean paper and card to help create more reusable recycling material.

West Lindsey District Council is the third local authority in Lincolnshire to roll out these new bins, following the successes of Boston Borough and North Kesteven in recent times.

Figures show that 98.5% of new bins presented on the kerbside since the first collection, starting on Monday, April 18, were emptied, and the council praised residents for their efforts to ensure things are binned correctly.

The video stars Mia, Kyla-Rose, Erica, Darcie, Maisie, Emily, Grace and Evie from the primary school, and is a helpful reminder to residents about items going in general waste, recycling, garden waste or purple-lidded paper and card bins.

Headteacher of Gainsborough Parish Church Primary School, Mrs Eastham, said: “It is so important that the younger generation learn the messages around recycling and looking after the planet. Young people have such an important role to play as agents for change to ensure a brighter future.”

Lincolnshire Waste Partnership Manager, Rachel Stamp, added: “We’re so grateful to the pupils of Gainsborough Parish Church Primary School for starring in the video and helping us spread the ‘right thing, right bin’ message.

“They’ve shown themselves to be keen young recyclers, and even budding actors and presenters too!”