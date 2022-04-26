Cleethorpes paddling pool restored to former glory after months of work

A swimming pool in Cleethorpes has been given a facelift after more than two months of restoration work, and it is almost ready to reopen for the community.

Cleethorpes Paddling Pool on Kings Road has been subject to a large makeover by Harrisons Ices, an ice cream company that sells food and drinks at the pool.

The revamp started in February with a deep clean, before removing chipped off paint from the bottom of the pool and replacing it with a new coat.

This was then followed by the installation of new machines and fresh new water, and it has been announced that after ten weeks of hard work, the pool will be ready by the beginning of May.

The progress of works was captured on video and put into a TikTok video to show the efforts that went in to restoring this pool to what it once was.

As well as this, Harrisons Ices at Cleethorpes Paddling Pool Facebook page posted after completing the works on Sunday, April 24, saying: “I think the word proud doesn’t do this justice.

“I accepted the challenge to get this place back to how it was when myself and may others were young kids. From the freezing cold days in February, hiring every machine possible to get the paint clippings off the floor, to now sat here in what feels like 20 degree heat, watching the finished project fill up.”

It isn’t just the pool itself that has seen changes, as the ice cream kiosk has been given a splash of colour, and CCTV cameras have been fitted to ensure any potential acts of vandalism are spotted.

It hasn’t come without its fair share of headaches, after reports earlier this month that people had broken into the pool before it opened and pulled things out the buildings.

However, the pride is evident for all to see, as what was once a dwindling pool is now a revitalised area ready for the summer time.