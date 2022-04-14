Coastal boat shed visitor centre opens at Huttoft seafront weeks after arson attack

The Boat Shed and Cafe at Huttoft has now opened weeks after delays brought on by an arson attack at the site.

The Huttoft Boat Shed and Cafe opened in the East Lindsey village on Monday, April 11, located in a prime position for visitors and locals alike to enjoy the scenery.

As well as boasting a high-quality cafe and kiosk, there is also an external area with the capacity to host large pop-up events, and information about attractions throughout the Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park will be available inside the building.

It initially opened on March 14, but was the target of what Lincolnshire Police are calling an arson attack just five days afterwards, forcing it to close for repairs.

The Boat Shed is now fully open to the public following the incident, and hopes are high for it to provide a much-needed service for the local tourism economy.

It replaces an existing redundant boat shed, metres from the seafront, and is a stop-off point between Sutton on Sea and the North Sea Observatory at Chapel Point.

The project was co-funded by Lincolnshire County Council and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Colin Davie, executive councillor for economic development, environment, and planning at the county council, explains: “Huttoft is part of a largely undeveloped and beautiful stretch of natural coastline. It’s already a popular spot and has massive potential if we add the right kind of activities and attractions.

“The National Trust have recently acquired the former golf course at Sandilands and are developing this into a new nature reserve providing a year-round visitor experience.

“We’re keen to encourage nature tourism and outdoor recreation here to really embrace the unspoilt beaches and countryside we have. The Boatshed Café really supports the kind of area we want this to be.”

Vicki Holmes, who already runs the café at the North Sea Observatory down the coast, is the new operator of the Boatshed.

She said: “We’re so excited about this new venture which is such a welcome addition to this part of the coast – especially as we’re planning to open all year round.

“We’ll be offering a range of locally sourced food and drink to take away or enjoy on site. We hope the building will also act as a focal point for other activities and events during the year.”