Date set for Lincoln Pride event as city prepares for summer LGBTQ+ love

Lincoln Pride will return this summer, as the date for the biggest LGBTQ+ celebration in the city is set after two years of COVID-19 cancellations.

Lincoln Pride 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 20, and it will be the first time since 2019 that the official event has taken place – due to COVID postponements and cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

As yet, only the date has been announced, with the organisers promising exciting headliners, locations and sponsors in due course.

Thousands of people typically attend the Lincoln Pride events, sporting bright rainbow colours and celebrating love in all its forms – with the 2022 event expected to be no different.

It is unclear if the parade will return to Pride this year, but organisers have said they know it to be a “fan favourite” and encouraged followers to keep an eye out for updates.

At the last Pride event in 2019, the Arboretum on Monks Road was filled with people of all ages for a day of art, stalls and music performances based around the LGBTQ+ community.

The last headliner of Lincoln Pride was former N-Dubz singer and X factor judge Tulisa, so excitement levels are high to see who may be in the headline slot this time around.

After a two-year lay-off, anticipation for the Pride event is plentiful, and you can keep up to date with any new announcements by visiting the Lincoln Pride website or Facebook page.