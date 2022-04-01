Lincoln Guildhall to close for two weeks

Time for some TLC for one of Lincoln’s crown jewels

The Guildhall in Lincoln will close for two weeks starting from Saturday to allow for decorators to complete works inside the historic building.

The Guildhall is an iconic building in the city of Lincoln, regularly hosting City of Lincoln full council meetings and most recently being the venue where Lord Cormack received the freedom of the city earlier in March.

It will close its doors temporarily on Saturday, April 2 until Saturday, April 16, to allow for decorating work inside parts of the building.

Occupying the whole of the second floor of the Stonebow Arch, the Guildhall houses numerous pieces of regalia, including the sword of King Richard II, and is the official ‘home’ of the Mayor of Lincoln.

In an announcement posted on Friday, a spokesperson for Lincoln’s Historic Guildhall said: “It’s time for Lincoln Guildhall to get some TLC inside with some new paint in parts of the building. We apologise for any inconvenience, and hope to see visitors when we reopen.”